Top award for financial policymaker

Mr Ravi Menon

Managing Director

Monetary Authority of Singapore

The Meritorious Service Medal

Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) managing director Ravi Menon will receive a National Day Award for his contributions to economic and financial policymaking.

Mr Menon, who has had a career in the public sector spanning three decades, is one of seven people receiving the Meritorious Service Medal this year. This is one of the highest awards for a public servant.

Mr Menon, 53, has been managing director of the MAS - Singapore's banking and financial regulator - since 2011. It is also where he started his career. He joined the agency in 1987 and spent 16 years there, before going on to become Deputy Secretary at the Ministry of Finance (MOF) from 2003 to 2007.

He was then appointed Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) from 2007 to 2011, where he led the ministry's work in economic strategy, energy policy, research and development and international trade.

A recipient of the Public Administration Medal (Gold), Mr Menon has also served on boards in the public, private and people sectors - including the Central Provident Fund Board, the National Research Foundation and DBS Bank.

Mr Menon holds a Master in Public Administration from Harvard University and a Bachelor of Social Science (Honours) in Economics from the National University of Singapore.

"Everything that is done well, is done as a team. I have benefited from the support, energy and wisdom of many," said Mr Menon.

"I dedicate this award to all those whom I have worked with these last 30 years, in MAS, MTI and MOF. It is a tribute to their commitment to excellence and fidelity to the public cause."

Chia Yan Min