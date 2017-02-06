Top A-level literature prize axed

Published
55 min ago

Singapore's Second Solicitor-General Mavis Chionh won it. So did the late theatre actress Emma Yong.

They had scored - during their respective years - the Angus Ross Prize, given to the top A-level English literature student outside Britain.

But there will be no more prize winners to come.

Last year, Cambridge International Examinations (CIE), which awarded the prize, discontinued it.

A CIE spokesman told The Straits Times last week that the decision was made after a review, saying the divergence in the qualifications of the Singapore-Cambridge paper and those of Cambridge International has made comparisons "increasingly challenging".

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS: Cambridge axes top literature prize for A-level students

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 06, 2017, with the headline 'Top A-level literature prize axed'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Good Data Protection Policies Enhance Trust In HR Consultancy
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in

Shopping