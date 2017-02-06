Top A-level literature prize axed

Singapore's Second Solicitor-General Mavis Chionh won it. So did the late theatre actress Emma Yong.

They had scored - during their respective years - the Angus Ross Prize, given to the top A-level English literature student outside Britain.

But there will be no more prize winners to come.

Last year, Cambridge International Examinations (CIE), which awarded the prize, discontinued it.

A CIE spokesman told The Straits Times last week that the decision was made after a review, saying the divergence in the qualifications of the Singapore-Cambridge paper and those of Cambridge International has made comparisons "increasingly challenging".

