Toa Payoh's iconic playground given full play

The neighbourhood in Toa Payoh Lorong 6 will come alive this weekend with hawker stalls, movie screenings and a heritage car flea market.

The centre of attraction will be the beloved dragon playground, which will be lit up with fairy lights as part of the final weekend of the Singapore Heritage Festival.

Anyone keen to know more about playgrounds of the past can head to the National Museum, which is hosting the first in-depth exhibition on playgrounds.

Called The More We Get Together: Singapore's Playgrounds 1930-2030, it will run till Sept 30. Admission is free.

