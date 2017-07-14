To mark Singapore's 52nd birthday, 52% discount on combo tickets to Zoo, Jurong Bird Park, River Safari

SINGAPORE - For Singapore's 52nd birthday, visitors to the Singapore Zoo, Jurong Bird Park and River Safari will get to enjoy a 52 per cent discount on package tickets, the Wildlife Reserves Singapore said on Friday (July 14).

The discounts are for adult and child (three to 12 years old) tickets for either a bundle for the Zoo and Bird Park, or the Zoo and River Safari.

With the discount, two-park combo tickets to the Zoo and Bird Park cost $29.76 for an adult and $19.68 for a child, down from $62 and $41 respectively.

The discounted Zoo and River Safari package tickets will cost an adult $30.24 and a child $20.16, 52 per cent cheaper than the original prices of $63 and $42 respectively.

The discount is for tickets bought in person from Aug 1 to 31 this year, and is available for Singaporeans, permanent residents and FIN holders.

Display of identification is required when buying the tickets, and combo tickets are limited to up to five per transaction.

The Zoo will also have special activities lined up for National Day - local favourites such as satay, rojak and goreng pisang will be sold at Kampong Mandai from Aug 5 to 13.

Local buskers will also be performing National Day songs on selected days at all three parks in August.

For more information, visit http://www.zoo.com.sg/sg52