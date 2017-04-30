Tiong Bahru community gets space under viaduct

What was an empty, grassy space under a flyover is now a hard court with water, electricity and lighting that Tiong Bahru residents can use.

They can book the space for sports events or gatherings for 200 to 300 people.

This new space under the Bukit Merah Flyover was launched yesterday with a carnival and getai show for 300 Tiong Bahru residents.

Ms Indranee Rajah, Tanjong Pagar GRC MP, said: "By adapting viaduct land into a multi-functional community space, we bring life to the barren space under the Bukit Merah viaduct. This community space is one where residents may gather, play and bond together."

Ms Indranee is also grassroots adviser to the Tanjong Pagar-Tiong Bahru Citizens' Consultative Committee. The Singapore Land Authority had developed the space after consultation with the committee.

The authorities said this new addition to the neighbourhood will make up for a lack of void deck and open spaces, since some of them have been converted into childcare or senior care facilities.