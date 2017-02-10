Timor Leste, Pacific Island States officials call on PM

Ministers and senior officials of the 14 Pacific Island States and Timor Leste called on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana yesterday. The visitors and Mr Lee reaffirmed the warm and friendly relations between Singapore and their countries. They discussed issues of common interest, including climate change and sustainable development, and exchanged views on global and regional developments. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Mr Lee emphasised Singapore's commitment to continue supporting the development agenda of the Pacific Island States and Timor Leste. He also welcomed the guests to take part in the Singapore Cooperation Programme, which trains foreign officials in areas such as human resources and economic development. The foreign officials were in Singapore for a three-day study trip to learn about the Republic's experiences in areas such as public administration, port management and tourism. They also visited the Maritime and Port Authority's port operation control centre, the Institute of Technical Education's College Central, as well as the National Gallery yesterday.