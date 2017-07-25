Time to smell the flowers at Gardens by the Bay

Some migrant workers from India and Bangladesh who had been injured in the course of their work got a respite from their problems yesterday. Some 40 of them went on a visit to Gardens by the Bay, taking in the sights of the Flower Dome and Cloud Forest. The trip was organised by the Discover Singapore programme of the non-profit organisation Transient Workers Count Too (TWC2). The workers, who are no longer working, have lodged complaints against their employers and are waiting for compensation. Yesterday, they also enjoyed a free outdoor light and water show at Marina Bay, called Spectra. Discover Singapore's previous outing for injured migrant workers was to St John's Island in June. Last year, the number of amputations due to workplace accidents shot up to 143 from 117 in 2015. The number of minor injuries, such as sprains, cuts and bruises, also went up. In all, 12,948 workers were injured, a 5 per cent rise from 12,285 in 2015. The number of workers who died from injuries at work stayed at 66.