Tighter security at NDP to prevent terror attacks

Security measures are being ramped up for next week's National Day Parade (NDP) to tackle the risk of vehicle attacks.

These include using more large concrete blocks and other "hard" security measures at spots where large crowds are expected, such as the Marina Bay Sands waterfront, where many people are expected to gather to catch the NDP fireworks on Wednesday.

The police said they are protecting crowded areas as vehicles can be an easy tool for an attack.

