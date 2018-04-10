Tighter security around Istana, Shangri-La Hotel during Asean summit on April 27-28

SINGAPORE - Visitors to the areas around the Istana and Shangri-La Hotel can expect tighter security later this month, when Singapore hosts the 32nd Asean summit.

The event, which will be held at the Istana on April 27 and the Shangri-La Hotel on April 28, has been declared an enhanced security special event under the Public Order Act by the Minister for Home Affairs.

The areas around the event venues will be subject to strict security measures over the two days to ensure public safety and security, the police said on Tuesday (April 10).

These include police checks for items that are banned within the special event areas, such as arms and explosives, loud hailers and aerosol paint containers.

Penalties for possession of prohibited items range from a fine of up to $20,000, jail of up to a year, or both.

Drones are also prohibited, and it is an offence to bring or fly drones in the area or outside of the area in a manner that disrupts, interferes with, delays or obstructs the conduct of the event.

Offenders may be arrested and have their drone seized, in addition to a fine and jail sentence, the police said.

Those intending to organise any public assembly or procession within the designated areas must apply for police permits at http://www.police.gov.sg/e-services/apply/licenses- and-permits