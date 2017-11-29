Tighter rules to ensure safety of facades

Building managers could be required to conduct regular inspections of windows, cladding and other external facade features as the Government looks into tightening rules after concerns over safety.

Currently, there is no requirement for building managers to inspect facades for flaws, defects and wear. In recent months, there have been several cases in which cladding or other exterior features failed or fell off buildings.

The Building and Construction Authority has confirmed to The Straits Times that it is reviewing the regulatory framework for the inspection of building facades to enhance public and building safety.

According to industry players, the new legislative framework will require regular full-scale visual inspections, for instance with the use of binoculars, as well as close-up inspections overseen by a qualified person.

