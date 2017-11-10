Thundery showers herald start of wet season

A man braving a downpour in Tampines Street 82 yesterday afternoon. Thundery showers struck most parts of Singapore yesterday, with Khatib logging the heaviest rainfall for the day as of 8pm, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore. The isl
ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Published
1 hour ago

A man braving a downpour in Tampines Street 82 yesterday afternoon. Thundery showers struck most parts of Singapore yesterday, with Khatib logging the heaviest rainfall for the day as of 8pm, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore. The island and the region are now experiencing inter-monsoon conditions which are characterised by more rain, light winds and more lightning. Thundery showers are also expected in the late afternoon today. The daily temperature for the coming week is expected to fall between 24 deg C and 33 deg C, going up to 34 deg C on some days.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 10, 2017, with the headline 'Thundery showers herald start of wet season'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Five award-winning restaurants for business lunch
Expecting mums: 5 ways to show yourself some love
Rejuvenate yourself at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s new Tower Wing