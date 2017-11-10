Thundery showers herald start of wet season

A man braving a downpour in Tampines Street 82 yesterday afternoon. Thundery showers struck most parts of Singapore yesterday, with Khatib logging the heaviest rainfall for the day as of 8pm, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore. The island and the region are now experiencing inter-monsoon conditions which are characterised by more rain, light winds and more lightning. Thundery showers are also expected in the late afternoon today. The daily temperature for the coming week is expected to fall between 24 deg C and 33 deg C, going up to 34 deg C on some days.