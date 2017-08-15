Thundery showers expected in the late morning and early afternoon on Wednesday: NEA

SINGAPORE - Thundery showers are expected over parts of Singapore in the late morning and early afternoon on Wednesday (Aug 16), said the National Environment Agency (NEA).

In a statement at 5.30pm on Tuesday, NEA added that winds will mostly blow from the south or south-west direction on Wednesday, not unlike the rest of Tuesday.

There were widespread showers in Singapore on Tuesday morning.

Over the next few days, NEA said wind direction will change slightly and predominantly blow from the south or south-east.

As of 5pm on Tuesday, the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) reading was in the good range between 31 and 40, while the one-hour PM2.5 readings were between 5 and 14, which is in the normal range (Band 1).

NEA added that the haze remains unlikely to affect Singapore, with no visible smoke plumes or haze observed despite seven hotspots detected in southern Sumatra.