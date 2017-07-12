Three women arrested in Jurong West anti-vice raid

SINGAPORE - Three women, aged between 26 and 44, have been arrested for their suspected involvement in vice-related activities.

Police officers from Jurong Police Division had raided a residential unit along Jurong West Street 65 on Monday (July 10), police said in a statement on Wednesday.

The women allegedly committed vice-related offences while staying in Singapore temporarily, preliminary investigations showed, advertising their sexual services on various online platforms.

Police investigations are ongoing.

House owners who rent their premises for vice-related activities can be prosecuted. If convicted, they can be jailed for up to three years and/or fined a maximum of $3,000.

For repeat convictions, they can be jailed up to five years and fined up to $10,000.

The police said in their statement that they will continue to clamp down on such vice-related activities and those who engage in such activities will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law.