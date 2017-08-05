Three sent to hospital after multi-vehicle accident along MacPherson Road

SINGAPORE - Three people were injured after a multi-vehicle accident took place along MacPherson Road on Friday (Aug 4) evening.

The accident, which occurred towards Bendemeer Road before Aljunied Road, involved a van, a car and a ComfortDelGro taxi.

Police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident at 6.40pm.

The SCDF sent a fire engine, a red rhino, two fire bikes and two ambulances to the scene.

The 26-year-old male van driver, 34-year-old male taxi driver and his 32-year-old female passenger were conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, said the police spokesman.

Video footage of the aftermath circulating online show the van and the car in a head-on collision. The van is facing the wrong side of the road. The damaged taxi, with its front right side wrecked, is also seen.

The Straits Times understands that the van went over the divider into the opposite-facing lane.

Police investigations are ongoing.