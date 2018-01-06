Three new roads in Bidadari estate to partially open on Jan 14

SINGAPORE - Three new roads in Bidadari estate will be partially opened on Jan 14 to serve the upcoming developments there.

They are Bidadari Park Drive, Alkaff Crescent and Woodleigh Link.

The Housing and Development Board (HDB) said that Bidadari Park Drive is a major road that will serve as the main transportation spine of Bidadari.

It will eventually traverse the full length of the new estate, from Bartley Road to Upper Serangoon Road.

New traffic lights will also be commissioned in the area. They will be along Bidadari Park Drive, at the junctions of Upper Serangoon Road, Upper Aljunied Road and Alkaff Crescent.

HDB said: "Motorists are advised to drive carefully when approaching the traffic signals and to observe the traffic signal indications. During the commissioning of new signalised junctions, auxiliary police officers will be deployed to guide motorists."

Since November 2015, HDB has launched more than 6,000 flats in seven new-generation public housing projects such as Alkaff Lakeview, Alkaff Oasis, Woodleigh Glen and Woodleigh Village.



The Bidadari Greenway will run alongside the Bidadari Park Drive Road, forming a green spine that traverses through the estate. PHOTO: HDB



It added that these units have seen strong response, averaging about five applicants to one flat.

The master plan for Bidadari was launched in August 2013 and it draws inspiration from the area's rich heritage and unique landscape.

Spanning 93ha, roughly the size of 150 football fields, the estate is bounded by Bartley Road, Sennett Estate, Upper Serangoon Road and Mount Vernon Road.

It is built atop what once was Singapore's largest grave site. The estate will also feature lush greenery and social spaces, in line with the area's vision of being "a community in a garden".

Residents in the area will be able to visit a nearby market square and walk around a scenic park and lake.

Bidadari estate will also be home to Singapore's first underground air-conditioned bus interchange below Housing Board flats.

The new interchange next to Woodleigh MRT station is expected to be ready by next year.