Three navies go for Carat to boost readiness, cooperation

The navies of Singapore, Thailand and the United States have held their first Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (Carat) exercise, which focused on conventional maritime warfare capabilities such as anti-air and anti-surface operations.

Four ships and more than 600 personnel took part in the two-day exercise, which began on Wednesday off the waters of Thailand, said Singapore's Ministry of Defence (Mindef) yesterday.

The Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) deployed the Formidable-class frigate RSS Intrepid, while Thailand sent its Naresuan-class frigate HTMS Naresuan, and the United States its Independence-class Littoral Combat Ship USS Coronado and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett.

Commanding officers from the three navies also affirmed the professional value of the multilateral Carat in strengthening inter-operability among the three navies.

"The RSN was pleased to participate in this inaugural multilateral Carat, which allowed the three countries to enhance their cooperation and relationships, which have been built up over the years," said Lieutenant-Colonel Leon Chua, the CO of RSS Intrepid.

HTMS Naresuan's CO, Captain Chaksawat Saiwong, described the exercise as "a meaningful training for all three navies" while the USS Sterett's CO, Commander Claudine Caluori, said it allowed the three navies to enhance security cooperation in the region.

Mindef said the participants also interacted and learnt through a searider exchange programme that saw them visiting and sailing on their counterparts' ships.

"This enhanced the professional and people-to-people ties between the three navies," it added.