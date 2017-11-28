Three firms fined $600,000 for rigging bids related to Singapore F1 Grand Prix contracts

SINGAPORE - Three parties, who rigged their bids to provide electrical services for the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix from 2015 to this year, were fined $609,118 on Tuesday (Nov 28).

The Competition Commission of Singapore (CCS) also fined of two of three parties $17,000 for a separate bid rigging offence that involved barcode tagging services for international school Gems World Academy.

The three parties have till Jan 29 next year (2018) to pay the fine if they decide against appealing the judgement.

The firms involved are HPH Engineering, Peak Top Engineering, and Cyclect Group's companies Chemicrete Enterprises, Cyclect Electrical and Cyclect Holdings.

CCS investigations started in 2015 after they received a tip-off.

Investigations found that when an F1 tender for electrical services was called in December 2014, Chemicrete, Cyclect Electrical, HPH and Peak Top submitted separate bids.

Cyclect Electrical's bid, which was about 25 per cent lower than the rest, was selected.

However, CCS found that the Cyclect Group told HPH and Peak Top how much to bid, so that one of its arms, Cyclect Electrical, could win the tender.

Among the evidence presented on Tuesday (Nov28), the CCS reproduced a Whatsapp conversation.

For example, on Dec 10, 2014, a HPH director sent a WhatsApp message to a Chemicrete director : "Bro have u (sic) check with your md (managing director) on the Grand Prix tender. How he want to work together (sic). Or he want me to submit a bogus price only. The tender quite big and a lot of things to do. Please advise."

CCS issued a fine of $559,297 to Cyclect Group, $28,128 to HPH, and $21,693 to Peak Top.

Separately, in March 2015 Gems World Academy called for a quote to procure barcode tagging services for its campus property.

It received three quotes from Chemicrete, HPH and third firm, who had no ties to the first two parties and was not a subject of the investigations. Chemicrete's quote cost half as much as HPH's, and it won the tender.

For this, the Cyclect Group was fined $12,000 and HPH was fined $5,000.

CCS did not disclose how much the contracts were worth.

When CCS issued a proposed infringement decision this March, Cyclect Group's chief executive Melvin Tan said the infringements happened "some years ago", with the firm having since enforced stricter policies and systems to ensure compliance.

Said CCS chief executive Toh Han Li: "Bid-rigging is one of the most harmful types of anti-competitive conduct as it distorts the competitive bidding process, thereby preventing businesses from getting the best value for their tenders."

"Bidders should always be aware that they shouldn't be discussing bids with competitors, and they should educate their employees not to do so, because they could be found liable if their employees are found liable."

Under the Competition Act, business entities cannot collude to prevent, restrict or distort competition.