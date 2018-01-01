Four babies born at midnight in the New Year

SINGAPORE - After 14 hours of labour, a healthy baby girl was born exactly at the stroke of midnight in 2018.

Baby Abbie How, delivered at Mount Alvernia Hospital, was one of four babies born right at the start of the New Year on Monday (Jan 1).

Two boys were delivered at Thomson Medical Centre and Raffles Hospital, while another girl was delivered at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

Abbie's mother, Ms Justin Zhang, 29, had gone to the hospital at 10.30am on Sunday, New Year's Eve, with her husband after she started spotting and bleeding slightly. After getting an epidural, the rest of the labour was much less painful, said Ms Zhang, who works as a customer service officer at a bank.

Having the baby at midnight was not something the couple planned.

"We are very happy... The whole time I was looking at the doctor helping my wife give birth and, suddenly, the baby came out," said Mr Lionel How, 30, interior designer of their first child. "I think no words can express the feelings."

Baby Liam was also an unplanned midnight baby, said his parents Madam Queck, 32, and Mr Koh Lam Seng, 34, who is pursuing a Masters in Knowledge Engineering at the National University of Singapore.



Koh Lam Seng, 34, with his son, Liam, who was born at midnight on the first day of the year at Thomson Medical Centre. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



Madam Queck, a civil servant, woke up at 7am on Sunday due to painful contractions and the couple made their way to Thomson Medical Centre at 12pm.

"The doctors and nurses asked me to try a final push around that time (12am) and said if the baby was agreeable, he would come out," said Madam Queck of baby Liam, who was three weeks early.