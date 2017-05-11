Those born in 2000 to register for NS from May 24

National service registration for eligible men born between Jan 1, 2000 and March 31, 2000, will start on May 24, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said yesterday.

These Singapore citizens and permanent residents can register themselves for their national service obligations from May 24 to June 13.

Registrants may register online at http://www.ns.sg or in person at the Central Manpower Base (CMPB) Podium at 3, Depot Road.

Any registrant may apply, whether online or personally, to postpone national service to complete his studies in Singapore.

If the application for postponement is successful, the registrant will receive a further notice as to when he is to report for enlistment.

Those who are not successful in applying for postponement, must during registration, appoint a date from Sept 15 to Oct 16 for a medical examination.

They should go for the medical screening at CMPB on the appointed date between 8am and 1pm.

For more information, call the NS eServices at 1800-3676767 or e-mail contact@ns.sg.

Chew Hui Min