This year's most popular dates to get hitched

The most popular dates for marriages so far this year have been Jan 7 and Nov 11.

There were 341 civil marriages registered on Jan 7 and 336 on Nov 11, compared with an average of 61 civil marriages a day, a spokesman for the Registry of Marriages told The Straits Times.

Ms Tina Farn, director of events at the InterContinental Singapore, said Nov 11 is popular as it is an easy date to remember, especially for celebrations and wedding anniversaries.

Generally, dates with repeated numbers like Oct 10 (10/10) and Nov 11 (11/11) get the thumbs up from couples.

As for Jan 7, Ms Herlina Makmur, wedding planner at Chere Weddings & Events, said that when the date is pronounced in Mandarin, it is yi ("one" for January) and qi ("seven"), which also sounds like "together". So, 1/7/17 sounds like "together, together".

She said: "The date sounds like a good day for two to become one."

For manager Sarah Tan, 28, Nov 11 was an easy date to remember for her nuptials. But because so many other couples chose that date for their weddings, a few of her guests could not attend hers as they had another to go to. What's more, popular singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran also held a concert that day and a few friends had long bought tickets to the show.