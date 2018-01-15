Think you know S'pore? Quiz yourself

Quiz fanatics can now test their knowledge of Singapore and the world with this new book.

The Straits Times Quiz Yearbook, produced by The Straits Times Schools team and published by ST Press, hit bookstores this month.

Ms Susan Long, general manager of ST Press, said it wanted to tap the expertise of ST Schools, which runs the paper's annual Big Quiz event for pre-university students, for a book suitable for a wider audience.

"We wanted it to be a quick, competitive, fun way to help people stay on top of current affairs.

"We hope this is something that can be used in schools, for pub quizzes, as a parlour game among friends, or even as a one-question-a-day personal challenge to get to know the world better," she said.

The 136-page book comprises 365 multiple-choice questions on various topics, from international relations to the environment, that made the headlines in the past year.

Other than the answers, the book also includes a list of references to the original ST articles where the information was drawn from.

Said Ms Serene Luo, ST Schools editor: "The students in the Big Quiz always have a great time competing in this mind sport. My team thought we could bring that excitement into homes, while making current affairs more than just about academic pursuits."

Ms Ang Yiying, a correspondent with the ST Schools team who coordinated previous years' Big Quiz, compiled the questions for the book. She said: "One of the challenges was in choosing or creating questions that covered current issues in such a way that the correct answer would not change or be overtaken by developing events.

"Hopefully, the book is just a start to pique readers' interest into finding out more about the world around them."

•The book is priced at $12, inclusive of GST, and is available at major bookstores and also from www.stpressbooks.com.sg

•For more information on ST Schools products, go to www.straitstimes.com/STSchools