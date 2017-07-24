They run with durians for charity

From egg cartons to styrofoam boxes, baskets and plain old gloves, Ang Mo Kio-Hougang residents yesterday came up with creative ways to hold a durian while they ran. About 500 people participated in the 5km durian run yesterday. They paid $15 to take part in the run, after which they got to eat the durians they carried, as well as coconuts. Proceeds from the run were donated to the Ang Mo Kio-Hougang CCC Community Development and Welfare Fund. In Sengkang, residents got the chance to have their fill of the fruit. Throughout the day, about 4,000 people thronged Sengkang Community Club to feast on about 10,000kg of durians.