Theme park greets 25 millionth visitor

Theme parks are fun but two South Korean tourists had more than the usual share at Universal Studios Singapore (USS) yesterday when they received prizes worth $888. Ms Seon Mi Hwang (far left) and Ms Eun Ji Kim entered the theme park at 10am, helping it pass the 25th million visitor mark. That brought out Mr Jason Horkin, senior vice-president of attractions at Resorts World Sentosa, who handed the duo a hamper with exclusive USS merchandise. The 19-year-old high school students from Gyeongju city also won a full-day VIP tour of the theme park. The tour included a guide who ushered them around, and also granted them priority access to the attractions, allowing them to skip the queues.