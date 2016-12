The body of Mr Hong, a 74-year-old bachelor who died with no known next of kin, arriving at Mandai Crematorium in a glass-enclosed hearse playing music by Taiwanese singer Yu Tian. Mr Hong's funeral was handled pro bono by Mr Tommy Yu, founder of Love And Unity Volunteers Establishment (Luve) and funeral director and owner of Seng Xiang Services. Mr Yu estimates that he takes up about 20 to 30 pro bono cases a year. He pays for about five to eight funerals out of his own pocket. The rest are paid using donations to Luve or money from sponsors who pledge to pay for such funerals. Luve is a group that cares for socially isolated and needy elderly residents in the Bukit Merah area. But the pro bono work he provides goes beyond Bukit Merah.

ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN