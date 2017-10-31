The Straits Times' News In A Minute: Oct 31, 2017

In today's The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:
*Preliminary investigations by SMRT found that a maintenance team in charge of the pump system, which failed and caused a 20-hour disruption, signed off on work that they had not done.
*Singapore has filed a "comprehensive rebuttal" to Malaysia's request to declare the waters surrounding Pedra Branca to be Malaysian waters.
*Britain’s Prince Charles met religious leaders, students and youth volunteers to discuss interfaith issues on the second day of his official visit to Singapore.