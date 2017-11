In today's The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

* The Ministry of Health wants to make it compulsory for all healthcare providers to upload data to the National Electronic Health Record.

* Four people were taken to hospital after an electric scooter left to charge overnight caught fire.

* An Asean scholar at the Singapore Management University hacked into his professor's account to make changes to his grades, as well as that of other students.