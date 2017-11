In today's The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

* Faulty water discharge pumps were found at two other locations on the rail network, after checks by SMRT.

* It will soon be against the law for mall operators to collect and use shoppers' NRIC numbers to track parking redemptions, manage membership accounts and conduct lucky draws.

* Enhanced security checks will be conducted at Woodlands Checkpoint on Thursday morning, between 130am to 3am.