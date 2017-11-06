The Straits Times' News In A Minute: Nov 6, 2017

Today's top news headlines: Six SMRT staff to face disciplinary action for flooding incident, ICA officers to be given police powers and SIA warns of free first-class ticket scam.
In today's The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

* SMRT will be taking disciplinary action against six staff who falsified maintenance records for the Bishan water discharge system, which malfunctioned and led to a 20-hour service disruption last month.

* Immigration and Checkpoints Authority officers will be given selected police powers, under proposed changes to the Immigration Act.

* A scam involving websites that mimic Singapore Airlines has been circulating on messaging app WhatsApp.

