In The Straits Times' News In A Minute today, we look at:

*​ National water agency PUB will spend $500 million over the next two to three years to upgrade existing drains as a safeguard against floods.

* Provisional Driving Licences will be valid for two years, up from the current six months starting from Dec 1.

* An e-scooter rider has died after an accident with an SBS Transit double-decker bus at Kaki Bukit on Thursday morning.