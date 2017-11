In The Straits Times' News In A Minute today, we look at:

*Some 16,000 jobs will be created for professionals, managers, executives and technicians in the infocomm media sector by 2020.

*A pipe leak at a construction site in Tampines affected water supply to Tampines bus interchange and the foodcourt at Eastlink Mall.

*Hundreds of fans lined up overnight outside the Singapore Apple store to get their hands on the latest iPhone X.