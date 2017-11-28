The Straits Times' News In A Minute: Nov 28, 2017

Today's top news headlines: Singaporeans should postpone trips to Bali, three firms fined for rigging bids in F1 tender, and Chingay 2018 to feature smart technology.
Published
21 min ago

In today's The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

*The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is urging Singaporeans to defer trips to Bali, after the Indonesian authorities raised the alert for Mount Agung to the highest level.

*Three companies were fined more than $600,000 for rigging bids in a tender to provide electrical services for the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix from 2015 to this year.

*Chingay 2018 will go high-tech with dancing robots, driverless cars and augmented reality, as part of the smart nation push.

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Expecting mums: Getting only the best for your baby
Rejuvenate yourself at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s new Tower Wing
Five award-winning restaurants for business lunch