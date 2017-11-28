The Straits Times' News In A Minute: Nov 28, 2017

In today's The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

*The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is urging Singaporeans to defer trips to Bali, after the Indonesian authorities raised the alert for Mount Agung to the highest level.

*Three companies were fined more than $600,000 for rigging bids in a tender to provide electrical services for the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix from 2015 to this year.

*Chingay 2018 will go high-tech with dancing robots, driverless cars and augmented reality, as part of the smart nation push.