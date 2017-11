In today's The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

*Children attending Ministry of Education kindergartens located within primary school compounds will get priority to enter those schools.

*At least 14 flights from Singapore to Bali were cancelled due to the eruption of Mount Agung.

*Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam said that Singapore is considering new penalties to address sex crimes targeting women and children on the Internet.