The Straits Times' News In A Minute: Nov 24, 2017

In The Straits Times' News In A Minute today, we look at:

*​Taxpayers will pay part of the cost for additional buses deployed during train network closures, said the Land Transport Authority.

*About 98.4 per cent of pupils who took this year's Primary School Leaving Examination did well enough to move on to a secondary school, similar to the record set by last year's cohort.

*Long queues formed outside Robinsons The Heeren ahead of Black Friday, a yearly shopping affair in the United States that is gaining traction in Singapore.