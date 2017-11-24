The Straits Times' News In A Minute: Nov 24, 2017

Today's top news headlines: Taxpayers to pay part of cost of additional buses, 98.4 per cent of PSLE pupils qualify for secondary school, and shoppers throng stores for Black Friday deals.
Published
1 hour ago

In The Straits Times' News In A Minute today, we look at:

*​Taxpayers will pay part of the cost for additional buses deployed during train network closures, said the Land Transport Authority.

*About 98.4 per cent of pupils who took this year's Primary School Leaving Examination did well enough to move on to a secondary school, similar to the record set by last year's cohort.

*Long queues formed outside Robinsons The Heeren ahead of Black Friday, a yearly shopping affair in the United States that is gaining traction in Singapore.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Expecting mums: Getting only the best for your baby
Rejuvenate yourself at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s new Tower Wing
Five award-winning restaurants for business lunch