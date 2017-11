In today's The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

*From next year, Singapore citizens and permanent residents born before 1962 can re-register their National Registration Identity Card at a subsidised fee.

*The Singapore Tourism Board will help hotels adopt technology such as facial recognition at check-in and the use of e-payment wallets, to cope with changing consumer demands.

*Over the next three years, security officers will see their basic pay go up by around $300.