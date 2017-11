In today's The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

* MyRepublic will launch its mobile services in early 2018 after signing a deal to buy airtime in bulk from one of the dominant telcos here.

* Punggol, Tengah and the Jurong Innovation District will be the first towns to have driverless buses from 2022.

* Lincoln Cheng, the founder of Zouk, was sentenced to a week's jail and banned from driving for three years for drink driving.