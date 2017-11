In today's The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

* The lightning strike which caused a train to stall near Bedok station had hit trackside equipment and not the train, according to SMRT.

* A panel of 75 people from different walks of life has been set up to brainstorm ideas on preventing and managing diabetes.

* Skipping rope coach Roger Yue Jr is facing 48 charges of sexual offences against a student, who was between 13 and 14, from late 2008 to late 2010.