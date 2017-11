In today's The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

*Lightning struck an MRT train on Monday late afternoon resulting in delays between Tanah Merah and Paya Lebar stations for at least 10 minutes.

*Customers of seven major banks here will soon be able to pay at hawker centres using a NETS QR code.

*Work has started on the second phase of a $6.5 billion project to transport used water across the island.