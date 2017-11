In The Straits Times' News In A Minute today, we look at:

*​ 28 ​commuters​ were injured after an SMRT train collided with a stationary train at Joo Koon station on Wednesday morning.

* Workers with different types of jobs such as freelancers and senior management staff will be offered help by the labour movement.

* Private school graduates lag behind their peers from public universities in the job market, according to a survey by the Committee for Private Education.