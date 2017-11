In The Straits Times' News In A Minute today, we look at:

*Majority of Build-to-Order flats launched in the November exercise will be pre-fabricated to reduce the number of workers needed at construction sites.

*Patients now can collect their prescriptions at any time of the day without seeing a pharmacist at the newly reopened Bedok Polyclinic.

*Five tobacco retailers​ had their licences suspended for six months for selling cigarettes to minors under 18​.