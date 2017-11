In The Straits Times' News In A Minute today, we look at:

*Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said that more engineering hours are needed to upgrade the ageing rail assets.

*National water agency PUB has stepped up its flood prevention measures since October to prepare for heavy rain and possible flash floods.

*A 40-year-old man who drove a drunk woman back to his home and raped her while she was passed out was sentenced to 13½ years’ jail and 12 strokes of the cane.