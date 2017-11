In today's The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

*About 1.37 million Singaporeans will get a one-off GST Voucher of up to $200 this month​.

*A ​nationwide parcel locker​ system will be rolled out progressively from next year​ to facilitate deliveries without recipients needing to wait at home.

*Three women between the ages of 34 and 48 were arrested in a police raid on a four-room HDB flat in Jurong West​,​ suspected of operating as a brothel.