The Straits Times' News In A Minute: May 2, 2017

In today's The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

* Taxi drivers were treated to free chicken rice by a restaurant owner who was filmed mocking a taxi driver with $1,000 notes and telling him that he "cannot do big things" because of his profession.

* Apple's first retail store in South-east Asia could be set for a May opening at the Knightsbridge mall in Orchard Road.

* Four men aged between 30 and 46 were arrested for their suspected involvement in a robbery at Syed Alwi and Desker Roads on Sunday.