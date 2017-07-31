The Straits Times' News In A Minute: July 31, 2017

In today's The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

* By December 31, 2024, Singaporeans will be able to hop on an MRT train at Woodlands to cross the border to Johor Baru.

* The Court of Appeal has reserved judgment on former presidential candidate Tan Cheng Bock's appeal against a High Court decision on the timing and basis of the upcoming reserved presidential election.

* The six former City Harvest Church leaders found guilty of misuse of church funds are set to appear before a five-judge Court of Appeal on Tuesday.