The Straits Times' News In A Minute: July 31, 2017

Today's top news headlines: MRT service to Johor Baru to start by 2024, Chief Justice reserves judgment on Tan Cheng Bock's appeal and six City Harvest Church leaders back in court on Aug 1.
Published
1 hour ago

In today's The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

* By December 31, 2024, Singaporeans will be able to hop on an MRT train at Woodlands to cross the border to Johor Baru. 

* The Court of Appeal has reserved judgment on former presidential candidate Tan Cheng Bock's appeal against a High Court decision on the timing and basis of the upcoming reserved presidential election.

* The six former City Harvest Church leaders found guilty of misuse of church funds are set to appear before a five-judge Court of Appeal on Tuesday.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

The haze fight: Committed to zero deforestation
#WhatDrivesYou: This 2nd generation boss puts his people first
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice