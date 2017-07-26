The Straits Times' News In A Minute: July 26, 2017

In today's The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

*Workers' Party chief Low Thia Khiang, town council vice-chairman Sylvia Lim and chairman Pritam Singh have said they would contest a lawsuit filed against them by the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council that alleged that they acted in breach of their fiduciary duties.

*Thirteen people were injured after a Mount Alvernia shuttle bus crashed into a bus stop along Braddell Road.

*Joseph Schooling has not qualified for the 100m freestyle semi-finals of the World Championships He finished 17th overall, just missing out on a place in the last 16.