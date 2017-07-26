The Straits Times' News In A Minute: July 26, 2017

Workers' Party MPs say they will contest lawsuit; 13 injured after shuttle bus crashes into bus stop; Joseph Schooling just misses World Championships 100m free semis.
Published
6 min ago

In today's The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at: 

*Workers' Party chief Low Thia Khiang, town council vice-chairman Sylvia Lim and chairman Pritam Singh have said they would contest a lawsuit filed against them by the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council that alleged that they acted in breach of their fiduciary duties.

*Thirteen people were injured after a Mount Alvernia shuttle bus crashed into a bus stop along Braddell Road.

*Joseph Schooling has not qualified for the 100m freestyle semi-finals of the World Championships He finished 17th overall, just missing out on a place in the last 16.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Are you unknowingly destroying your car's engine?
The haze fight: Farmer in search of a better life
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice