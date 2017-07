In today's The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

*Around 50 legislative changes have been proposed by the Ministry of Law to the Criminal Procedure Code and Evidence Act.

*The number of bus captains will need to increase to about 11,100 by 2022 to meet Singapore's transport needs.

*The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore and Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore have invested in a new satellite technology to improve the country's search and rescue capabilities.