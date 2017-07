In today's The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

* At least two loanshark syndicates have been preying on tourists playing in casinos in the Philippines since 2015.

* Actor Aloysius Pang Wei Chong was fined $2,000 and banned from driving for 18 months for drink driving.

* Portugal and Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will be in Singapore on Friday to sign a major endorsement deal.