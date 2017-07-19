The Straits Times' News In A Minute: July 19, 2017

1,000 new BTO flats to be made available faster; Singapore Airlines to review serving nuts on flights; man arrested for allegedly shooting pellets at bridal cars.
In today's The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

*1,000 Build-To-Order flats in Sembawang, Sengkang and Yishun will be made available to homebuyers faster, with a shorter wait time of 2  1/2 years compared with the three to four years currently.

*Singapore Airlines is reviewing the serving of nuts on board its flights after a toddler had an allergic reaction to peanuts eaten by other passengers.

*A man in his 50s was arrested for allegedly shooting pellets at a group of wedding revellers in Woodlands, damaging two cars.

