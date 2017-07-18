The Straits Times' News In A Minute: July 18, 2017

Today's top news headlines: Auditor-General finds financial and IT lapses in several government agencies, nine injured in chemical leak incident at Kallang and fallen tembusu tree at Botanic Gardens decaying below ground level.
In today's The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

* Several government ministries and agencies have been rapped by the Auditor-General for weaknesses in controls over IT systems, lack of financial controls and inadequate oversight over large-scale development projects.

* Nine people were injured at a wafer production firm in Kallang where a chemical leak occurred. 

*  The 40m-tall tembusu tree that fell and pinned down an Indian national at the Singapore Botanic Gardens earlier this year was decaying below ground level.

