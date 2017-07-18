The Straits Times' News In A Minute: July 18, 2017

In today's The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

* Several government ministries and agencies have been rapped by the Auditor-General for weaknesses in controls over IT systems, lack of financial controls and inadequate oversight over large-scale development projects.

* Nine people were injured at a wafer production firm in Kallang where a chemical leak occurred.

* The 40m-tall tembusu tree that fell and pinned down an Indian national at the Singapore Botanic Gardens earlier this year was decaying below ground level.