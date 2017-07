In today's The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

*The Ministry of Manpower had stepped up enforcement efforts at work sites in June, targeting work-at-height activities.

*The Attorney-General's Chambers said it is looking into a recent Facebook post put up by Mr Li Shengwu, the son of Mr Lee Hsien Yang.

*Police are investigating a teacher at Xinmin Primary School who was caught on camera taking an upskirt video of a female commuter on the MRT train.