The Straits Times' News In A Minute: July 14, 2017

* A new viaduct that was being built near the PIE exit to TPE gave way at around 3.30 am today, killing one worker and injuring 10 others. 

* 40-year-old Rinta Paul Mukkam has been reported missing after failing to return from a dive around Gili Lawa near the Komodo Island in Indonesia.

*  69-year-old Tan Nam Seng, charged with the murder of Spencer Tuppani along Telok Ayer Street earlier this week will be remanded for psychiatric evaluation.

